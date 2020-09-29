Gluten-Free Cake Donuts

Gluten-free donuts? Yes, please! These delightful donuts will pair perfectly with your weekend brunch. Try our spiced donut variation for more flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gluten-Free Cake Donuts

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together Gluten-Free Flour Mix, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla with a mixer on medium 3 minutes or until thickened. In a small bowl combine milk and melted butter.

  • Add flour mixture and milk mixture alternately to egg mixture, beating on low after each addition just until combined. (Stir in the last of the flour mixture if needed.) Cover and chill dough 1 hour or until easy to handle.

  • Lightly sprinkle a work surface with additional flour mix. Roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using a floured 2 1/2-inch donut cutter, cut out dough. Dip cutter into flour mix between cuts and reroll scraps as needed.

  • In a large heavy saucepan heat 1 to 2 inches oil to 365°F. Fry donuts, two or three at a time, 2 minutes or until golden, turning once. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Cool donuts slightly and coat with additional granulated sugar (cool completely to coat with powdered sugar).

Spiced Donuts

Prepare as directed, except stir 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger, and 1/8 tsp. ground cloves into the flour mixture and coat warm doughnuts in a mixture of 2/3 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon.Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 353 calories, 52 g carbohydrate, 22 g total sugar, 3% iron

Nutrition Facts (Gluten-Free Cake Donuts)

Per Serving:
324 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 8g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 161mg; potassium 63mg; carbohydrates 44g; fiber 1g; sugar 15g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 126IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 50mg; ironmg.

Gluten Free Flour Mix

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Tip

Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.

Reviews

