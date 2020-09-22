Gluten-Free Beef Stroganoff

Homemade gluten-free egg noodles? Yes, please! Everyone in the family will enjoy this easy, comforting beef stroganoff.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

1 hr
4
Gluten-Free Beef Stroganoff

Directions

  • Trim and thinly slice steak across the grain into bite-size strips. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add one-third of the meat; cook and stir until browned. Remove from skillet. Repeat two more times, using 1 Tbsp. oil and one-third of the meat for each batch.

  • In same skillet cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic over medium- high until mushrooms are starting to brown, adding additional oil if needed. Stir in broth, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce, scraping up any crusty browned bits. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together sour cream and Gluten-Free Flour Mix. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot broth mixture into sour cream mixture; return to remaining hot mixture in skillet. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in meat and mustard. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more or just until meat is heated through. Serve over hot cooked Homemade Noodles. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. If desired, sprinkle with additional fresh thyme.

Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together Gluten-Free Flour Mix and salt; make a well in center. In a small bowl combine eggs, the water, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture; stir with a fork to combine. Gently knead to bring dough together. Divide into two portions.

  • On a surface lightly sprinkled with additional flour mix, roll one portion of dough at a time into a 12-inch square. Loosely roll into a spiral. Cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch strips. Unroll strips to separate and cut into desired-size lengths.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Gently stir in noodles; reduce heat. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until tender; drain.

Nutrition Facts (Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles)

Per Serving:
331 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 349mg; potassium 127mg; carbohydrates 66g; fiber 2g; sugar 0g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 135IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 26mg; iron 1mg.

Gluten Free Flour Mix

Directions

  • In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.

