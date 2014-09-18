Gluten Free Baked Ziti with Three Cheeses

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Carefully stir in wine; cook about 3 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add whipping cream. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until mixture is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, Fontina cheese, salt, and pepper. Pour cheese mixture over pasta mixture.