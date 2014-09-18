Gluten Free Baked Ziti with Three Cheeses
Gorgonzola, Parmesan, and Fontina are the three tasty cheeses featured in this easy baked ziti. Since this gluten free dinner idea calls for gluten free ziti and no flour in the sauce, it’s a smart pasta swap for those sensitive to wheat.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Transfer to a 2 1/2- or 3-quart shallow baking dish. Stir in canned tomatoes.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Carefully stir in wine; cook about 3 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add whipping cream. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until mixture is slightly thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, Fontina cheese, salt, and pepper. Pour cheese mixture over pasta mixture.
Bake, covered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Stir pasta to coat. If desired, top with roasted cherry tomatoes and/or sprinkle with parsley.
* Tip:
For roasted cherry tomatoes, place 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes in a pie plate. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Add to oven alongside the pasta casserole for the last 15 minutes of baking.