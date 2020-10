In a large bowl toss together cheeses. Whisk half of the cheese into the milk mixture in skillet until smooth. Cook butternut squash cubes in a saute pan for 10 minutes, then use an immersion blender to make it into a puree. Mix the butternut squash puree with the rest of the cheese sauce. Stir cheese sauce into pasta. Spoon half of the pasta into the prepared baking dish. Top with half of the remaining cheese. Repeat layering, ending with cheese.