Glazed Roast Turkey
This roast turkey recipe, complete with glaze options, is a compilation of our Test Kitchen's best advice from 90 years of testing and tasting Thanksgiving turkeys.
Ingredients
Directions
Hot Honey-Sesame Glaze:
In a small saucepan combine 1/4 cup honey, 2 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar, 2 to 3 Tbsp. Korean chili paste (gochujang), 1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger, and 3 minced cloves garlic. Cook and stir until bubbly. Boil gently, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds and, if desired, 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil. Cool to thicken slightly. Makes 3/4 cup.This NA is with the original recipe. 50.8% Total fat
Double Mustard-Brown Sugar Glaze:
In a small saucepan combine 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, and 2 Tbsp. whole grain mustard. Cook and stir until bubbly. Boil gently, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme. Makes 2/3 cup. Note: if desired, brush turkey lightly with olive oil after glazing and removing turkey from oven.Nutrition analysis per serving: 511 calories, 57 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 29 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 214 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 6% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 632 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 12% iron 51.4% Total fat