Glazed Roast Turkey

This roast turkey recipe, complete with glaze options, is a compilation of our Test Kitchen's best advice from 90 years of testing and tasting Thanksgiving turkeys.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.

  • Skewer neck skin of turkey to back. Tuck ends of drumsticks under band of skin across the tail. If there’s no band of skin, tie drumsticks securely to tail. Twist wing tips under back. Rub turkey all over with softened butter.

  • Place turkey, breast side down, on a rack in a roasting pan. If desired, insert an oven-going thermometer into the center of an inside thigh muscle. It should not touch bone. Cover loosely with foil.

  • Roast 2 1/4 hours. Remove foil; turn turkey, breast side up, using turkey lifters. Cut band of skin or string between drumsticks so thighs cook evenly. Continue roasting for 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 hours or until thermometer registers 175°F. Juices should run clear, and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets. Brush turkey occasionally with desired glaze the last 45 minutes of roasting.

  • Remove turkey from oven. Cover with foil; let stand 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Makes about 14 servings.

Hot Honey-Sesame Glaze:

In a small saucepan combine 1/4 cup honey, 2 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar, 2 to 3 Tbsp. Korean chili paste (gochujang), 1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger, and 3 minced cloves garlic. Cook and stir until bubbly. Boil gently, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds and, if desired, 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil. Cool to thicken slightly. Makes 3/4 cup.This NA is with the original recipe. 50.8% Total fat

Double Mustard-Brown Sugar Glaze:

In a small saucepan combine 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard, and 2 Tbsp. whole grain mustard. Cook and stir until bubbly. Boil gently, uncovered, 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in 2 Tbsp. fresh thyme. Makes 2/3 cup. Note: if desired, brush turkey lightly with olive oil after glazing and removing turkey from oven.Nutrition analysis per serving: 511 calories, 57 g protein, 4 g carbohydrate, 29 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 214 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 4 g total sugar, 6% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 632 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 12% iron 51.4% Total fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
522 calories; total fat 29g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 11g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 214mg; sodium 680mg; potassium 709mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiberg; sugar 6g; protein 57g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 284IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 22mg; vitamin b6 2mg; folate 19mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.

