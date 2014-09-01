Gingered Mango Dressing

Top your greens with a homemade salad dressing that tastes like the islands! This healthy salad dressing recipe balances sweet, fresh, and warm spices nicely with mango juice, cilantro, and fresh ginger all in the mix.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine mango juice, vinegar, shallot, salt, ginger, sugar, and pepper. With blender running, slowly add oil in a steady stream until well mixed. Transfer to small bowl; stir in cilantro. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 138 mg sodium. 3 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g protein;

Reviews

