Gingered Apple Veggie Juice
Ingredients
Directions
Push apples, carrots, beets, cucumber, and ginger through a juicer, processing until juices are extracted. Stir to combine. If desired, cover and chill for up to 24 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
116 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 62 mg sodium. 473 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8274 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 35 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;