Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Cream

For the lemon curd,* place the 6 Tbsp. butter and the granulated sugar in bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat until blended, about 2 minutes. Add the two eggs and two yolks, one at at time, with machine running; beat for an additional minute. Add lemon juice; mix well. it will look curdled but will become smooth when you cook it.

Pour mixture into a 2-qt. saucepan. Cook, stirring continuously, over medium heat, 20 to 25 minutes, until it reaches 190°F, but don't allow it to boil. The mixture will become smooth, glossy, and thick as it cooks.

Pour mixture into a bowl and mix in the lemon zest and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap against top of the curd so it doesn't form a skin. Chill thoroughly in the refrigerator. (Curd can be kept in the refrigerator up to 1 week, or you can freeze it in 1/2-cup portions for up to 2 months. Makes 1 2/3 cups.)

For the cake, preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and flour three 8-inch cake pans. Sift the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, 1 tsp. salt, and the cloves into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. In a medium bowl whisk the three eggs, two yolks, the molasses, and vanilla. In a small bowl stir together the buttermilk and hot water.

Mix the dry ingredients on low speed until well blended. Add the 4 Tbsp. butter and the canola oil; continue mixing on low until mixture resembles fine crumbs. With machine running, add the egg mixture and beat just until incorporated, then add buttermilk mixture in a steady stream while beating. Scrape bottom and sides of bowl; mix again just until evenly combined. Divide batter evenly among the three prepared pans.

Bake until a cake tester comes out clean, about 15 minutes. When you lightly touch the top of the cake, it should feel a little bouncy but still show the indentation of your finger. Let cool in the pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Unmold cakes and place, top side up, on the rack. Cool completely.

For lemon cream, in a medium bowl with a handheld mixer, beat the cream until soft peaks form. Whisk lemon curd to loosen it, then add 3/4 cup curd to whipped cream. Beat to medium peaks.