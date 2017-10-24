Ginger-Spiced Cookies

These ginger cookies feature the molasses, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg you remember from grandma's baking recipe, plus some gold luster dust for holiday-appropriate shimmer.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat shortening with an electric mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1/3 cup sugar; beat until light. Add molasses, milk, ginger, salt, baking soda, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg; beat until combined. Beat in flour until combined.

  • Shape dough into 48 1 1/4-inch balls; roll in additional sugar to coat. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove; cool on a wire rack. If desired, brush on luster dust. In an airtight container, store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 78 mg sodium. 107 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

