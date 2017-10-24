Ginger-Spiced Cookies
These ginger cookies feature the molasses, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg you remember from grandma's baking recipe, plus some gold luster dust for holiday-appropriate shimmer.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl beat shortening with an electric mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1/3 cup sugar; beat until light. Add molasses, milk, ginger, salt, baking soda, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg; beat until combined. Beat in flour until combined.Advertisement
Shape dough into 48 1 1/4-inch balls; roll in additional sugar to coat. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Flatten slightly. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove; cool on a wire rack. If desired, brush on luster dust. In an airtight container, store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.