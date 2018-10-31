Ginger Shrimp and Vegetables
Forget orange chicken and try this Asian-inspired, citrus-infused shrimp recipe tonight. You need just one sheet pan to make the entire quick and easy seafood dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan combine shrimp, carrots, broccoli, and snow peas.
In a small bowl whisk 2 tablespoons canola oil, the soy sauce, fish sauce, orange juice, ginger, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and the crushed red pepper. Pour over shrimp and vegetables, toss to coat. Roast 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender and shrimp is opaque. If desired, serve with orange slices and cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
234 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 183 mg cholesterol; 760 mg sodium. 1022 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8003 IU vitamin a; 83 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;