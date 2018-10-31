Ginger Shrimp and Vegetables

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Forget orange chicken and try this Asian-inspired, citrus-infused shrimp recipe tonight. You need just one sheet pan to make the entire quick and easy seafood dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan combine shrimp, carrots, broccoli, and snow peas.

  • In a small bowl whisk 2 tablespoons canola oil, the soy sauce, fish sauce, orange juice, ginger, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and the crushed red pepper. Pour over shrimp and vegetables, toss to coat. Roast 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender and shrimp is opaque. If desired, serve with orange slices and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 183 mg cholesterol; 760 mg sodium. 1022 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8003 IU vitamin a; 83 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

mpjenkins5
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2018
I have just one word... YUM! This was easy, quick, spicy and so good I didn¿t even need a starchy side. I was skeptical that the sauce would be enough to coat everything, but it did and each bite was flavorful and simply yummy!
