Ginger Rhubarb-Raspberry Punch

Rating: Unrated

Tart rhubarb stands up to the sharp taste of both fresh ginger and ginger ale in this bubbly mocktail. Make the raspberry-rhubarb syrup ahead, then pour in the ginger ale come party time.

By Regina Ragone
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For rhubarb syrup: In a medium saucepan combine sugar, 1 cup water, the rhubarb slices, and ginger. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat; cover. Simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in raspberries. Let stand 10 minutes. Use a potato masher to mash mixture. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing to remove all juices. Discard pulp. Add lemon juice to rhubarb syrup; cover. Chill 2 to 24 hours.

  • In a pitcher stir together ginger ale and rhubarb syrup. Add lemon slices and additional raspberries. Serve over ice; use rhubarb stalks as swizzle sticks. Makes 14 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 13 mg sodium. 148 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 29 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 43 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 44 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

