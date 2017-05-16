Ginger Pork with Sweet Peppers

Add peppers to skillet in a single layer. Cook, without stirring, 2 to 3 minutes or until peppers begin to blacken and blister. Stir peppers. Add remaining ginger and garlic, the water, soy sauce, and sugar. Reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 2 minutes more or until peppers are crisp-tender. Stir in pork. Cook and stir to heat through. Top with peanuts and fresh basil. Serve with rice.