Ginger Pork with Sweet Peppers
Ginger, soy sauce, and sesame give this skillet pork dinner plenty of Asian flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add pork and 1 Tbsp. each of the ginger and garlic. Cook until pork is browned and crispy, stirring to break into smaller pieces. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon.
Add peppers to skillet in a single layer. Cook, without stirring, 2 to 3 minutes or until peppers begin to blacken and blister. Stir peppers. Add remaining ginger and garlic, the water, soy sauce, and sugar. Reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 2 minutes more or until peppers are crisp-tender. Stir in pork. Cook and stir to heat through. Top with peanuts and fresh basil. Serve with rice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
543 calories; 31 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 819 mg sodium. 580 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1898 IU vitamin a; 78 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 94 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;