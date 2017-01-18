Ginger Pork Chops With Curried Walnuts
Curry toasted walnuts gives these sweet and spicy chops big crunch.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium heat. Add walnuts, curry powder, and cayenne. Cook and stir 5 minutes; remove from skillet. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add pork chops red onion. Cook 7 minutes or until pork is done (145°F), turning once. In a small bowl stir together orange zest and juice, soy sauce, honey, and ginger. Add to skillet along with butternut squash. Bring to boiling; heat through. Top with the walnuts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
508 calories; 30 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 19 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 678 mg sodium. 1035 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5564 IU vitamin a; 25 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 84 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;