Ginger Pork Chops With Curried Walnuts

Rating: 4.13 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Curry toasted walnuts gives these sweet and spicy chops big crunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium heat. Add walnuts, curry powder, and cayenne. Cook and stir 5 minutes; remove from skillet. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add pork chops red onion. Cook 7 minutes or until pork is done (145°F), turning once. In a small bowl stir together orange zest and juice, soy sauce, honey, and ginger. Add to skillet along with butternut squash. Bring to boiling; heat through. Top with the walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; 30 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 19 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 678 mg sodium. 1035 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 41 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5564 IU vitamin a; 25 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 80 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 84 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

michelle_bryner
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2017
Loved the Curry Walnuts, great flavor combinations.
ptg259295
Rating: Unrated
03/06/2017
One of the best recipes I have made in many months. It was very easy, also; the whole thing came together quickly. I used boneless pork loin chops, and I subbed white onion for red, since that is what I had. Came out very well! The leftovers the next day were even better. And if you remove the honey, it is Whole30 compliant!
