Ginger-Pear Muffins
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Scott Little
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Test Kitchen Tip:
If using a brown sugar substitute, we recommend Sweet'N Low® Brown or Sugar Twin® Granulated Brown. Use 1 1/2 teaspoons Sweet'N Low® Brown or 3 tablespoons Sugar Twin® Granulated Brown in place of the packed brown sugar.Nutrition Facts per muffin with brown sugar substitute: 136 cal., 7 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 95 mg sodium, 16 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 3 g pro.Exchanges: 1 starch, 1.5 fatCarb choices: 1
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
149 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 96mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 2g; protein 3g.