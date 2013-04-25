Ginger-Pear Muffins

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Scott Little

prep:
25 mins
bake:
18 mins at 400°
cool:
5 mins
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, baking powder, the 1/2 teaspoon ginger, and the salt. Make a well in the center of flour mixture. In a small bowl combine milk, oil, and egg. Add milk mixture all at once to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in pear and, if desired, walnuts.

  • Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. In a small bowl combine oat bran and the 1/4 teaspoon ginger; sprinkle over muffins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until tops are brown. Cool in muffin cups on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

If using a brown sugar substitute, we recommend Sweet'N Low® Brown or Sugar Twin® Granulated Brown. Use 1 1/2 teaspoons Sweet'N Low® Brown or 3 tablespoons Sugar Twin® Granulated Brown in place of the packed brown sugar.Nutrition Facts per muffin with brown sugar substitute: 136 cal., 7 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 95 mg sodium, 16 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 3 g pro.Exchanges: 1 starch, 1.5 fatCarb choices: 1

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 96mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 2g; protein 3g.
6 Ratings
