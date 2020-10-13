Ginger-Cranberry Relish

Rating: Unrated

Cranberry-orange is a classic fall flavor combo. We kept that pairing here and added a little kick with the help of spicy-sweet crystallized ginger for a fresh take on classic cranberry relish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a vegetable peeler, remove three wide strips of zest from orange. If necessary, use a spoon to scrape any white pith off strips. Coarsely chop zest; you should have 1 Tbsp. Squeeze juice from orange. You should have 1/3 cup.

  • In a food processor combine zest, cranberries, apple, cloves, and 1/2 tsp. kosher salt; pulse until chopped. Add orange juice. Pulse three times or until just combined.

  • Transfer cranberry mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in walnuts, honey, and ginger. Chill, covered, at least 1 hour or up to 1 day. If desired, garnish with additional toasted walnuts. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fatg; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterolmg; sodium 95mg; potassium 157mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 2g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 60IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 24mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

