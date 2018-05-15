Giant Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll

On a lightly floured surface roll each loaf of dough into a 15x7-inch rectangle, stopping occasionally to let the dough relax if necessary. Brush each rectangle generously with melted butter; sprinkle with sugar mixture (and nuts if using). Use your hands to pat the sugar firmly over the dough. Cut each rectangle lengthwise into seven 1-inch strips. Roll one strip into a loose spiral to create the center of the cinnamon roll and gently place in the center of the prepared skillet. Gently wrap dough strips around the center roll in a loose spiral until all strips have been used (expect this process to be a bit messy). Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (45 to 60 minutes)