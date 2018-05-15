Giant Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll

Rating: 4.61 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 23 Ratings

No one will be able to resist this ooey-gooey cream cheese-iced giant cinnamon roll! Each and every bite along the spiral cooks to perfection in cast iron.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 10- or 12-inch cast iron skillet; set aside. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon; set aside.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll each loaf of dough into a 15x7-inch rectangle, stopping occasionally to let the dough relax if necessary. Brush each rectangle generously with melted butter; sprinkle with sugar mixture (and nuts if using). Use your hands to pat the sugar firmly over the dough. Cut each rectangle lengthwise into seven 1-inch strips. Roll one strip into a loose spiral to create the center of the cinnamon roll and gently place in the center of the prepared skillet. Gently wrap dough strips around the center roll in a loose spiral until all strips have been used (expect this process to be a bit messy). Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (45 to 60 minutes)

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Place skillet in preheated oven and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown (195°F to 200°F). Spread with frosting while warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; 9 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 332 mg sodium. 15 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 21 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 118 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 32 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

