Giant Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll
No one will be able to resist this ooey-gooey cream cheese-iced giant cinnamon roll! Each and every bite along the spiral cooks to perfection in cast iron.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Grease and flour a 10- or 12-inch cast iron skillet; set aside. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon; set aside.Advertisement
-
On a lightly floured surface roll each loaf of dough into a 15x7-inch rectangle, stopping occasionally to let the dough relax if necessary. Brush each rectangle generously with melted butter; sprinkle with sugar mixture (and nuts if using). Use your hands to pat the sugar firmly over the dough. Cut each rectangle lengthwise into seven 1-inch strips. Roll one strip into a loose spiral to create the center of the cinnamon roll and gently place in the center of the prepared skillet. Gently wrap dough strips around the center roll in a loose spiral until all strips have been used (expect this process to be a bit messy). Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (45 to 60 minutes)
-
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Place skillet in preheated oven and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown (195°F to 200°F). Spread with frosting while warm.