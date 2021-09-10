Giant Apple-Cranberry Cinnamon Rolls
Take your morning sweet rolls to the next level by adding fresh apple and dried cranberries to the dough. Topped with a brown butter frosting, these are sure to disappear fast from the brunch spread.
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Prick an 8- to 10-oz. unpeeled potato all over with a fork. Microwave 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Halve potato and scoop pulp out of skin into a small bowl; discard skin. Mash potato pulp. Measure 2/3 cup mashed potato.
To Make Ahead
Prepare rolls as directed through Step 5, except do not let rise after shaping. Cover loosely with oiled waxed paper, then with plastic wrap. Chill 2 to 24 hours. Before baking, let chilled rolls stand, covered, at room temperature 30 minutes. Uncover and bake as directed.
Browned Butter Frosting
In a 1-qt. saucepan melt 6 tablespoons cut-up butter over low heat. Continue heating until butter turns a delicate light brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. In a large bowl combine 3 cups powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons milk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add the browned butter. Beat with a mixer on low until combined. Beat on medium speed, adding additional milk, 1 tsp. at a time, to reach spreading consistency.
Time Saver
Omit the first 8 ingredients and omit preparing dough through step 3. Thaw 2 pounds frozen bread dough according to package. Roll as directed in step 4. Continue as directed.