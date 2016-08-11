Gesine's Plum Tart
Drizzle this buttery tart with honey just before serving.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray and set aside. In a small bowl whisk together the egg, yolk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla.
In a large bowl stir together the flour, cornstarch, sugar, and salt. Using the largest holes on a box grater, grate butter onto flour mixture. Use your fingertips to massage butter into flour mixture until it resembles cornmeal. Pour egg mixture over flour mixture and stir to moisten. Gently knead until dough comes together.
Transfer dough to a prepared pan. Pat evenly into bottom and up sides. Prick dough all over with a fork.
Arrange plums in rows over dough in pan, overlapping as necessary. Bake about 40 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown and fruit is tender and bubbly. Cool in pan on wire rack. If desired, drizzle with some honey before serving.
*Tip:
Refrigerate remaining sweetened condensed milk up to 2 weeks. Drizzle it over ice cream, or stir it into malts or smoothies.