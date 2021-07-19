German Meatballs in Caper Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Enjoy these mouthwatering meatballs over homemade spaetzle, which are small irregular-shaped noodles popular in European countries./

By Jessica Christensen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

German Meatballs in Caper Cream Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine egg, 1/4 cup of the milk, 1 Tbsp. of the dill, the mustard, salt, and pepper. Stir in bread crumbs. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape mixture into twenty-four 1 1/2-inch meatballs.

    Advertisement

  • In a 12-inch skillet melt 1 Tbsp. of the butter over medium to medium-high heat. Add meatballs; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until done (160°F) and browned, turning occasionally. Remove meatballs; wipe out skillet.

  • For gravy, in skillet melt remaining 2 tbsp. butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in remaining 2 cups milk. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in capers, caper liquid, and remaining 1 Tbsp. dill. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Stir in meatballs; heat through. Serve meatball mixture over Spaetzle. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (German Meatballs in Caper Cream Sauce)

Per Serving:
716 calories; total fat 27g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 296mg; sodium 1448mg; potassium 833mg; carbohydrates 71g; fiber 3g; sugar 11g; protein 45g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 957IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 177mcg; vitamin b12 4mcg; calcium 818mg; iron 7mg.

Spaetzle

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Stir in eggs and 3/4 cup of the milk. Continue adding milk, 1 Tbsp. at a time, until mixture reaches the consistency of thick pancake batter. (Mixture may be slightly lumpy and should fall off a spatula in thin ribbons.) Let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large saucepan of salted water to boiling. Set a colander with coarse holes over the pan of rapidly boiling water and pour batter into colander. Press through holes with a rubber spatula. Cook and stir 1 minute; drain. If desired, toss spaetzle with butter and/or pepper.

Tip

You may use a steamer basket insert instead of the colander when pressing the batter through the holes. The basket should have holes that are 1/8 to 1/4 inch in diameter. If desired, used two wooden spoons to prop the basket over the pan of rapidly boiling water.

Tip

When the spaetzle is done, it will float to the top of the boiling water.

Nutrition Facts (Spaetzle)

Per Serving:
208 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 96mg; sodium 443mg; potassium 136mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 212IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 90mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 69mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/21/2021