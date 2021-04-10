Gas Station Biscuits
According to Vivian Howard, these breakfast biscuits are based on an Eastern North Carolina gas station tradition where a knob of hoop cheese is stuffed in the middle of a day-old biscuit and baked again in foil, these biscuits get crispy and the cheese melts around the edges like a lace skirt.
Notes from Vivian Howard
Based on an Eastern North Carolina gas station tradition where a knob of hoop cheese is stuffed in the middle of a day-old biscuit and baked again in foil, these biscuits get crispy and the cheese melts around the edges like a lace skirt. I've gilded the lily on something pretty shiny already and stuffed some LGD in there with the cheese. The biscuit itself is the brainchild of my coworker Justise Robbins. They are excellent all on their own. The cheese filling is a modified version of my tomato pie topping and the LGD Is a gift from heaven.
Little Green Dress
Little Green Dress can be kept refrigerated in a sealed container up to 1 month. (Don't relegate it to the freezer. Little Green Dress doesn't respond to the lack of attention and cold environment.) Just make sure all the green stuff is submerged in a bit of olive oil to prevent browning.
Notes from Vivian Howard
This recipe is specific in call for a certain variety of olive, shallots instead of onion, and a particular hue of vinegar. But know that it is LGD's equation that makes it heroic, not its details. To make your own variant of LGD, you need fresh, fragrant herbs; something onion-esque; the combined brine power of olives, capers, and anchovy; and the juxtaposed acid of both vinegar and citrus; and the fruity fat of a good-quality olive oil. Don't get hung up on the variety of vinegar you don't have or the fact that you've got onion and no shallot. Just follow the equation and taste what happens.
This is not the place for dried herbs. The parsley and mint must be fresh and fragrant. And don't even thin about lemon juice from the bottle.
Don't let some of the ingredients deter you; I've knowingly fed this to haters of olives and anchovies alike, and everybody wanted more. However, if you are a vegetarian, omit the anchovies and make LGD anyway.