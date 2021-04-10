Gas Station Biscuits

Cut the dough into sixteen 2 1/2-inch squares. Coat each of the foil squares on the baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Put one biscuit square in the middle of each foil square. Top each biscuit with a scant 3 tablespoons of the cheese mixture and about 1 tablespoon Little Green Dress. Top each with one of the remaining biscuits. Do not press down or try to crimp the edges. Lift the sides of the foil square up the sides of the biscuit. Repeat with remaining biscuits. Each biscuit stack should look like a foil package with an open top. (Do not close or seal the packages. If you do, the biscuits will steam instead of brown.)