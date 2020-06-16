Garlic-Thyme Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Serve this savory sauce over fish, chicken or pork. It would also be delicious over roasted vegetables!

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 10-inch skillet heat olive oil and butter over medium-high. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add broth and cream. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 7 to 10 minutes or until thickened and reduced by half, stirring occasionally. Stir in thyme. Serve over cooked chicken, fish, or pork. Store in refrigerator up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; 17 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 102 mg sodium. 74 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 590 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 33 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

