Garlic Shrimp and Crab Tacos

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Baline Moats

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel, devein, and halve lengthwise. In a resealable plastic bag combine the shrimp, flour, paprika, salt, and pepper. Seal bag and toss to coat; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine the cabbage, mango, green onions, mayonnaise, lime juice, and chipotle chile peppers; stir well. Season to taste with salt; set aside.

  • In a large skillet cook garlic in hot olive oil over medium-high heat for 30 seconds or until garlic is golden brown. Stir in the shrimp. Cook and stir for 3 minutes or until shrimp is opaque. Transfer shrimp to a plate. Add the wine and whipping cream to the skillet. Simmer, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Stir in the shrimp and crab; cook and stir until heated through. Remove from heat; stir in the cilantro.

  • To assemble tacos, make eight stacks of two tortillas each. Spoon about 1/4 cup shrimp-crab mixture onto each tortilla stack. Top with some mango-cabbage slaw and avocado. Drizzle with hot sauce, if desired.

Tips

*Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 163mg; sodium 992mg; potassium 653mg; carbohydrates 42g; fiber 6g; sugar 9g; protein 24g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1749IU; vitamin c 45mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 105mcg; vitamin b12 5mcg; calcium 162mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

