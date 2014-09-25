Garlic Rosemary Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
By
By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
overnight
bake:
25 mins at 350°
bake:
20 mins at 375°
Servings:
12
Yield:
about 20 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread bread cubes in 2 shallow baking pans and toast for 15 minutes, or until lightly golden, stirring frequently. Cool.

  • In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, and celery seeds and cook.Cook and stir until soft, about 10 minutes.

  • In a very large bowl combine garlic, eggs, rosemary, and sage. Add 3 cups of the stock, salt, and pepper. Working in batches, add toasted bread cubes and cooked onion mixture; gently toss to combine.

  • Divide dressing between 2 lightly greased 3-quart baking dishes. Drizzle each dish with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover dishes with foil; refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake stuffing, covered, for 25 minutes. Remove foil and increase oven temperature to 375°F. Bake about 20 minutes more or until tops are lightly browned and dressing is heated through. Stir 1 cup cranberries into mixture in each dish. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make-Ahead Moments • Bread can be toasted up to 1 week ahead and when completely cool stored in an airtight container. • Dressing can be assembled up to 1 day ahead and refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 306mg; potassium 128mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 182IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 33mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 66mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews (2)

Susan Liller
Rating: Unrated
11/29/2014
My family loved this. But we did not use the cranberries-they dislike fruit in their stuffing. Will make again, but maybe next time with cranberries. Thanks BHG!
Joy Thomas
Rating: Unrated
11/13/2014
I wonder why so many eggs? This is the first stuffing recipe that I've ever seen to call for eggs. Anyway, I won't get to try it this year bc there are so many other good ones! Maybe next year!
