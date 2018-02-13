Garlic-Ginger Pork Lettuce Wraps
Make succulent pork to fill lettuce wraps at home using your pressure cooker or your slow cooker, we've got directions for either! Add all your favorite lettuce wrap toppers or set out dishes for each so everyone can pick and choose their toppers.
Ingredients
Directions
Directions
-
In a small bowl stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, sherry, garlic, ginger, and chili garlic sauce. Set aside. Prepare as directed using desired cooker, below.Advertisement
Fast 6 minute cook time
-
For a 6 qt. electric pressure cooker use the saute setting to cook pork in hot oil, in batches if necessary, 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Add onion and water chestnuts. Pour soy sauce mixture over pork mixture. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high to cook 6 minutes. For stove top cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 6 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, quickly release pressure. Open lid carefully. Using a slotted spoon, divide pork among lettuce leaves. Add desired toppings.
Slow 4 hour low or 2 hour high cook time
-
In an extra-large skillet cook pork in hot oil over medium-high heat, in batches if necessary, 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Add onion and water chestnuts. Pour soy sauce mixture over pork mixture in cooker. Cover and cook on low 4 hours or high 2 hours until pork is tender. Using a slotted spoon, divide pork among lettuce leaves. Add desired toppings.