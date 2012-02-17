Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken with Artichokes

Rating: 3.69 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 2

Twelve cloves of garlic may sound like a lot, but the garlic mellows as it slowly cooks, enveloping the chicken in a delightful flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine sweet peppers, onions, garlic, tapioca, rosemary, lemon peel, and black pepper. Pour broth over mixture in cooker. Add chicken.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 1/2 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir in frozen artichoke hearts and lemon juice. Cover and cook 30 to 60 minutes more. Serve with rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 141 mg cholesterol; 233 mg sodium. 560 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Jessica Murray
Rating: Unrated
01/07/2014
I felt this dish needed salt and I also didn't care for the whole cloves of garlic.
Becky Brown
Rating: Unrated
11/06/2015
I didn't care for this dish at all neither myself or my husband liked it.  We didn't finish it and decided to order pizza.
