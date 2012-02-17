Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken with Artichokes
Twelve cloves of garlic may sound like a lot, but the garlic mellows as it slowly cooks, enveloping the chicken in a delightful flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
358 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 141 mg cholesterol; 233 mg sodium. 560 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;