Turkey and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Shortcut this sweet potato shepherd's pie recipe by using leftover or purchased mashed sweet potatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tip for Using Thanksgiving Leftovers:
You can use leftover mashed or sweet potatoes. Reheat 2 to 2-1/2 cups leftover mashed regular sweet potatoes in a microwave safe bowl. Cover and micro-cook on 70 percent power for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring once. Use 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey for the ground turkey. Cook onion in 1 tablespoon cooking oil until tender, but not brown. Add vegetables and cook as directed. Add cooked leftover turkey with the tomato sauce; continue as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
268 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 42mg; carbohydrates 41g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 24g; sodium 824mg.