Turkey and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Rating: 4 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 22 Ratings

Shortcut this sweet potato shepherd's pie recipe by using leftover or purchased mashed sweet potatoes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, cook sweet potatoes and garlic, covered, in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender; drain. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed. Gradually add milk and salt, mashing or beating to make potato mixture light and fluffy. Cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook turkey and onion over medium heat until meat is brown, stirring to break up turkey as it cooks. Drain, if needed. Stir in zucchini, carrots, corn, and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

  • Add tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sage, and pepper to turkey mixture; heat through. Spoon turkey mixture into a 1-1/2-quart souffle dish or casserole, spreading evenly. Spoon mashed potato mixture in mounds on turkey mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. If desired, sprinkle with additional fresh sage before serving. Makes 4 servings.

Tip for Using Thanksgiving Leftovers:

You can use leftover mashed or sweet potatoes. Reheat 2 to 2-1/2 cups leftover mashed regular sweet potatoes in a microwave safe bowl. Cover and micro-cook on 70 percent power for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring once. Use 2 cups chopped, cooked turkey for the ground turkey. Cook onion in 1 tablespoon cooking oil until tender, but not brown. Add vegetables and cook as directed. Add cooked leftover turkey with the tomato sauce; continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 42mg; carbohydrates 41g; insoluble fiber 7g; protein 24g; sodium 824mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021