Fudgy Stout Brownies

Dark beer adds an irresistible depth of flavor to this fudgy brownie recipe.

By Charles Worthington
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
bake:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch square baking pan. Line bottom with parchment paper, extending paper over two sides. In a medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, and salt.

  • Set aside 1/4 cup of the chopped chocolate. In a small saucepan combine remaining chocolate and butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until smooth. Cool 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl beat brown sugar, eggs, and egg yolks with a mixer on medium-high 3 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in chocolate mixture on low just until combined. Add half of the flour mixture, the stout, and remaining flour mixture, beating after each addition just until combined. Spread in prepared pan.

  • Bake 35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs. Sprinkle reserved chocolate over hot brownies. Cool on a wire rack. Run a thin knife along edges of pan. Using parchment paper, lift out brownies. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 39mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 142.9IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 17.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 58mg; potassium 103mg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.4mg.
