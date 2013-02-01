Fudgy Cherry and Port Brownies

No need to choose between dessert and an after-dinner drink. These fudgy brownies offer the best of both worlds since the cherry brownies are spiked with port (a fortified wine produced in Portugal).

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 325°F. Line an 8x8x2-inch pan with foil. Butter foil; set aside.

  • In a small saucepan, bring the port and water to boiling. Add dried cherries; cook and stir over low heat until the fruit is soft and plump and liquid evaporates. Using a spatula, scrape the cherries into a bowl; set aside to cool.

  • Set a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water (be sure that the water doesn't touch the bottom of the bowl). Place the butter in the bowl; scatter the 6 oz. chocolate over butter. Heat until the chocolate is almost melted (you do not want to heat the mixture so much that the butter and chocolate separate). Remove bowl from the heat. Stir until butter and chocolate are smooth.

  • Whisk in the sugar until fully incorporated. Add eggs one at a time, stirring until batter is smooth and glossy. Whisk in salt. Gently whisk in the flour, stirring only until it disappears into the batter. Using a spatula, stir in the port-soaked cherries (and any liquid that accumulated) and the remaining 4 1/2 oz. chopped chocolate. Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth the top as much as possible.

  • Bake 35 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack; cool to room temperature. Invert brownies onto a cutting board; gently peel away the foil. Turn brownies over. Cut into 36 squares. Serve with fresh raspberries, if desired.

Tips

Keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 22mg; potassium 43mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 1g; sugar 10g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 106IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 6mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

Susan Ellingburg
Rating: Unrated
02/02/2013
These are fantastic! Simple to make but absolutely decadent flavor. Dense, rich, and delicious. My new favorite brownie recipe (and that's saying something).
Janet Gonzales
Rating: Unrated
02/01/2013
These brownies are delicious. We used 3 T port & 1 T water. Try to wait til the 2nd day because the flavor intensifies.
