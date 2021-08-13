Fudgy Black Bean Brownies
Black beans and applesauce make an unlikely pair, yet delicious contribution to this fudgy low-sugar brownie recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
94 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 3g; vitamin a 19.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 4.7mcg; sodium 79mg; potassium 117mg; calcium 23mg; iron 1.6mg.