Fudgy Black Bean Brownies

Black beans and applesauce make an unlikely pair, yet delicious contribution to this fudgy low-sugar brownie recipe.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

hands-on:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick foil, extending foil over edges.

  • In a food processor combine beans, applesauce, and chopped chocolate. Cover and process until smooth. Add granulated sugar, cocoa powder, egg, and vanilla. Cover and process until combined. In a small bowl stir together next four ingredients (through salt). Add flour mixture to chocolate mixture. Cover and process just until combined.

  • Spread batter into prepared baking pan. Bake 20 minutes or just until center is firm and edges are slightly puffed. Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Using foil, lift out brownies. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 12mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 3g; vitamin a 19.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 4.7mcg; sodium 79mg; potassium 117mg; calcium 23mg; iron 1.6mg.
