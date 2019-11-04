Fruity Ombre Cheesecake

The use of freeze-dried fruit gives this no-bake cheesecake recipe its ombre coloring naturally without the use of food color or dyes.

By Sammy Mila
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine cracker crumbs, butter, brown sugar, and salt. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill until ready to use.

  • In a small liquid measuring cup, sprinkle gelatin over 1/2 cup of the cream and let stand 5 minutes. Microwave on 100% power for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat until all the gelatin has dissolved. Cool slightly. Place freeze dried fruit in a small food processor or blender. Process until crushed into a powder. Pass powder through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds; discard seeds. Set powder aside.

  • In a very large bowl combine cream cheese, granulated sugar, Greek yogurt, and lemon juice with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the remaining 2 1/2 cups heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla; beat until combined. Beat in gelatin mixture.

  • Divide the cheesecake batter among 4 separate bowls, one with 3 1/2 cups, one with 2 1/2 cups, one with 2 cups, and one with 1 cup. In a small bowl combine 2 tablespoons fruit powder with 1 tablespoon water. Stir mixture into the 2 1/2 cups cream cheese mixture. Repeat making paste 2 times, adding mixture to the 2 cups cream cheese mixture and the 1 cup cream cheese mixture, leaving the 3 1/2 cups plain. Stir enough remaining powder into the 2 cups cream cheese mixture and the 1 cup cream cheese mixture to make them gradually darker.

  • Spoon plain mixture into center of crust-lined pan. Tap or spread cream cheese mixture to edges of pan. Add the 2 1/2 cups tinted cream cheese mixture to center of pan. Tap or spread to edges. Repeat with 2 cups cream cheese mixture and then finish with 1 cup mixture. Cover and chill overnight.

  • Carefully remove cheesecake from pan. Decorate as desired with whipped cream, fresh fruit, and/or sprinkles. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; 42 g total fat; 26 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 264 mg sodium. 132 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 19 g sugar; 7 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1485 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 95 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

