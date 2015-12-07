LIVE

Fruity Kale Smoothies

This Fruity Kale Smoothie will help you sip on nearly an entire day's quota of fruits and vegetables in one drink! Start your morning with this green smoothie recipe or try it as a mid-afternoon snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place first five ingredients (through apple) in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth, scraping sides of blender as needed. Pour into glasses. If desired, garnish with kiwifruit.

To Make Ahead

Smoothies can be chilled 1 to 2 hours. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 38mg; potassium 690mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 4g; sugar 28g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4226IU; vitamin c 70mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 21mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 148mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
03/17/2018
By reading, fabulous combination. If it didn't have that many grams of sugar, it would be a 5. So, I would reduce fructose greatly by skimping a equally on each fruit. Now, it's a 5!
