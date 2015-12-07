Fruity Kale Smoothies
This Fruity Kale Smoothie will help you sip on nearly an entire day's quota of fruits and vegetables in one drink! Start your morning with this green smoothie recipe or try it as a mid-afternoon snack.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
To Make Ahead
Smoothies can be chilled 1 to 2 hours. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
162 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 38mg; potassium 690mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 4g; sugar 28g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4226IU; vitamin c 70mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 21mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 148mg; iron 2mg.