Caramel Apples
Ingredients
Directions
-
Wash and dry apples; remove stems. Insert a wooden skewer or popsicle stick into the stem end of each apple. Place apples on a buttered baking sheet.
-
In a medium saucepan, combine caramels and whipping cream. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until caramels are completely melted, stirring constantly. Working quickly, dip each apple into hot caramel mixture; turn to coat (heat caramel again over low heat if it becomes too thick to easily coat apples). If desired, dip again in one of the toppings. Place on prepared baking sheet and let stand until set.
Toffee:
Stir 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice into caramel mixture; dip caramel apple in toffee pieces or chopped chocolate-covered English toffee bars.
Pretzel:
Dip in coarsely crushed pretzels.
Granola:
Stir 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon into caramel mixture; dip in crushed granola.
Apple Crisp:
Replace wooden stick with a cinnamon stick. Dip in crushed shortbread cookies mixed with ground cinnamon (1 teaspoon cinnamon per 15 crushed cookies).
Candy:
Dip in candy-coated milk chocolate pieces or your favorite chopped candy bar.
Caramel Corn:
Dip in coarsely chopped purchased caramel corn.
Chocolate Peanut-Nougat:
Slice a 1.8-ounce salted nut roll crosswise. Apply slices to freshly dipped caramel apple. Drizzle with melted semisweet chocolate.
Cranberry:
Dip in dried cranberries and chopped white baking chocolate; drizzle with melted white baking chocolate.
Double Chocolate Turtle:
Dip in chopped toasted pecans and semisweet chocolate pieces; drizzle with melted dark chocolate.
Hawaiian:
Dip in toasted coconut and chopped macadamia nuts.
Nutty:
Dip in chopped toasted cashews, pecans, almonds, and/or walnuts.
Sprinkles:
Dip in multicolored sprinkles or holiday sprinkles and drizzle with melted white baking chocolate.
Trail Mix:
Dip in mixture of raisins, peanuts, and chocolate-covered milk chocolate pieces.