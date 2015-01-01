Fruit Tostadas
Pile tortillas with cream cheese and fruit for a nutritious snack. If you like, dust the bites with cinnamon or powdered sugar for a pretty presentation.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. Cut tortillas into quarters (or cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters). Place tortilla pieces on a baking sheet. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted. Cool slightly.Advertisement
Spread tortilla pieces with cream cheese. Top with fruit and, if desired, nuts.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
131 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 218 mg sodium. 67 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 160 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;