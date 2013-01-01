Fruit, Nut, and Rice Fritters

Rating: Unrated

Surprisingly good! Great gluten-free breakfast option. I used Craisins in place of the dried fruit, walnuts in place of almonds, flax in place of chia seeds, and added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Without the cinnamon, they would've been totally bland, but with it, I took a nibble off my "test" fritter and gobbled down the whole thing. Yum! Next time, I'd add a little orange zest or maybe a splash of Grand Marnier to brighten them up.