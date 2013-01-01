Fruit, Nut, and Rice Fritters

Rating: 3.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

Start your day with a serving of hearty whole grains, mixed dried fruits, and more, or serve these homemade rice cakes for a nutritious snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 fritters each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine cooked rice, dried fruit, almonds, egg yolk, chia seeds, salt, vanilla, and nutmeg. In a small mixing bowl beat egg whites with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold beaten egg whites into rice mixture.

  • In a medium nonstick skillet heat 1 1/2 teaspoons of the butter and 1 teaspoon of the oil over medium heat. Using ¼ cup mixture for each fritter, drop four mounds of the rice mixture into skillet; flatten to 1/2-inch thickness. Cook about 6 minutes or until golden, turning once. Transfer to a serving platter; keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter, oil, and rice mixture. Serve fritters with jam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 209mg; potassium 350mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 5g; sugar 19g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 729IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Jenny
Rating: Unrated
08/04/2013
Surprisingly good! Great gluten-free breakfast option. I used Craisins in place of the dried fruit, walnuts in place of almonds, flax in place of chia seeds, and added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Without the cinnamon, they would've been totally bland, but with it, I took a nibble off my "test" fritter and gobbled down the whole thing. Yum! Next time, I'd add a little orange zest or maybe a splash of Grand Marnier to brighten them up.
