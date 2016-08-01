Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups

Rating: Unrated

With just a quick zap in the microwave, these fun oatmeal cups are ready to eat!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
freeze:
6 hrs
stand:
5 mins
microwave:
2 mins
total:
6 hrs 22 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 oatmeal cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring the water and salt to boiling; stir in oats. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally (mixture will be very thin). Remove from heat. Stir in brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. Transfer to a bowl; cover and chill until cool (mixture will thicken as it cools). Stir in dried fruit.

    Advertisement

  • Grease twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups. Spoon about 1/2 cup of the oatmeal into each prepared muffin cup. Sprinkle with fresh berries and nuts; press lightly. Cover and freeze 6 hours or until firm.

  • Let stand at room temperature 5 minutes. Transfer oatmeal cups to freezer bags or airtight containers. Freeze up to 3 months.

  • To serve, in a small bowl microwave one frozen oatmeal cup at a time, covered, 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring once. Stir before serving. If desired, stir in milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 22g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 11g; protein 3g; vitamin a 41IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 5mcg; sodium 110mg; potassium 84mg; calcium 26mg; iron 0.9mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/23/2021