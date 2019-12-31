Frosty S'mores

Preheat oven to 350°F. For crust, in a food processor combine graham crackers, almonds, and sugar. Cover and pulse until crackers are finely crushed. Add melted butter; cover and pulse until crumbs are moistened. Press mixture into the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges start to brown. Cool on a wire rack.