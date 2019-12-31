Frosty S'mores
This oversized chilly version of the classic s'more is sure to satisfy everyone at your next party.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. For crust, in a food processor combine graham crackers, almonds, and sugar. Cover and pulse until crackers are finely crushed. Add melted butter; cover and pulse until crumbs are moistened. Press mixture into the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges start to brown. Cool on a wire rack.
-
Place chocolate-almond ice cream in a large bowl and stir until softened and spreadable. Spread over graham cracker layer. Swirl fudge topping over chocolate-almond ice cream. Freeze about 1 hour or until ice cream is starting to firm.
-
Place salted caramel ice cream in a large bowl and stir until softened and spreadable. Spread salted caramel ice cream over chocolate and fudge layer. Cover and freeze overnight.
-
Preheat broiler. Quickly spread marshmallow creme over top of torte. Sprinkle with marshmallows and chocolate pieces.
-
Broil about 4 inches from the heat 30 to 60 seconds or just until marshmallows are golden. Cut torte into squares. Serve immediately. Cover and freeze to store.
To Make Ahead
Prepare as directed through Step 3. Cover with plastic wrap, then with heavy foil. Freeze up to 1 month. To serve, continue as directed in Step 4.
Tip
Broiling the marshmallow topping goes quickly enough that the ice cream won't melt. If you have a crème brûlée torch, use it to toast the marshmallow creme instead.