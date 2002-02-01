Red Velvet Cake

Rating: 3.66 stars
126 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 23
  • 126 Ratings

The bright hue of this cake recipe will make it a holiday hit for the Fourth of July or Christmas.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
cool:
10 mins
bake:
25 mins at 350°
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Red Velvet Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let eggs and butter stand 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour three 8 x 1-1/2-inch round baking pans; set aside.

  • In medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, and the salt; set aside. In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium-high 30 seconds. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until combined. One at a time, add eggs; beat on medium after each. Beat in food coloring on low.

  • Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to egg mixture; beat on low-medium after each just until combined. Stir together baking soda and vinegar. Add to batter; beat just until combined.

  • Spread in prepared pans. Bake 25-30 minutes or until pick inserted near centers comes out clean (cakes may appear marbled). Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans; cool.

  • Prepare Buttercream Frosting. Place layer flat side up on plate. Spread top with 3/4 cup frosting. Stack layer, flat side up; spread top with 3/4 cup frosting. Stack final layer, flat side down; spread remaining frosting on top and sides. Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Red Velvet Cake)

Per Serving:
546 calories; total fat 28g; saturated fat 17g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 112mg; sodium 467mg; potassium 118mg; carbohydrates 69g; fiber 0g; sugar 50g; protein 4g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 1mg.

Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium saucepan whisk together milk, flour, and salt. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes more. Transfer to small bowl; cover surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cooled (do not stir). In large bowl beat butter, sugar, and vanilla on medium 5 minutes until light and fluffy and sugar is almost dissolved. Add cooled milk mixture, 1/4 cup at a time; beat on low after each until smooth.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2017
The cake itself is the best red velvet cake I've ever had! Icing good, but beat until sugar is dissolved all the way,, and more salt would help.
