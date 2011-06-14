Powdered Sugar Icing

Rating: 3.65 stars
259 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 118
  • 4 star values: 44
  • 3 star values: 34
  • 2 star values: 14
  • 1 star values: 49

This is it! The classic powdered sugar icing you seek for your prettiest Christmas cookie recipes and to drizzle over your favorite cakes. When you don't want or need heavy-duty buttercream a powdered sugar frosting adds just a bit more sweetness without going too far.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk. Stir in additional milk or juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it reaches drizzling consistency. Makes 1/2 cup (enough to drizzle over one 10-inch tube cake).

Chocolate Powdered Sugar Icing:

Prepare as above, except add 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder to the powdered sugar. Do not use the orange juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 2 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

devonmarie3052277
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2018
Perfect icing for Cinnamon Rolls. I would like to know if the icing in the stores are made like this. From AO and DO
