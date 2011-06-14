Powdered Sugar Icing
This is it! The classic powdered sugar icing you seek for your prettiest Christmas cookie recipes and to drizzle over your favorite cakes. When you don't want or need heavy-duty buttercream a powdered sugar frosting adds just a bit more sweetness without going too far.
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk. Stir in additional milk or juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it reaches drizzling consistency. Makes 1/2 cup (enough to drizzle over one 10-inch tube cake).
Chocolate Powdered Sugar Icing:
Prepare as above, except add 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder to the powdered sugar. Do not use the orange juice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
34 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium. 2 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;