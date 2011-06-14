Creamy White Frosting

This basic frosting recipe makes enough to top the sides and tops of two 8- or 9-inch cake layers. For a bright white frosting, use clear vanilla.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat shortening, vanilla, and extract with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Slowly add half of the powdered sugar, beating well. Add 2 tablespoons of the milk. Gradually beat in remaining powdered sugar and enough remaining milk to reach spreading consistency. This frosts the tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch cake layers. (Halve the recipe to frost a 13x9x2-inch cake.) Makes about 3 cups.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

Clear vanilla is an imitation vanilla extract that has no color, making it ideal for use in pure white frostings and icings. If you are tinting your frosting with food coloring or you are not concerned with creating a pure white frosting, you can use regular vanilla extract. Find clear vanilla in the cake decorating department of hobby or crafts stores.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; fat 16g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 4g; sugars 35g; vitamin c 0.6mg; sodium 2mg; potassium 7mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.2mg.
