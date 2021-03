This was a great recipe when I figured out that the printed recipe doesn't give the correct ounce size for the icing. It just says 1 ounce sour cream. I figured it out when making the icing and added the rest of the 8oz sour cream. That needs to be fixed though.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated

Absolutely delicious! Only one problem. If you have standard household....non-commercial size....cake pans, you will need THREE PANS NOT TWO. Preparing the cake is a simple procedure. Cleaning up the bottom of the oven due to overflowing cake batter is another story. Don't be fooled by the two pan suggestion. USE THREE CAKE PANS AND SAVE YOURSELF FROM A MAJOR "burned" CLEANUP. I plan to make this cake again. Only this time a three layer cake is included in the plan.