Frosted Pumpkin Bread

Rating: 4.1 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

This classic quick bread is incredible on its own with breakfast or as a snack -- or transform it into dessert with a dollop of cocoa-spice frosting.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of two 9x5x3-inch, three 8x4x2-inch, or four 7 1/2x3 1/2x2-inch loaf pans; set aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, baking soda, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg; set aside.

  • In an extra-large mixing bowl beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, and oil with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Add eggs; beat well. Alternately add flour mixture and the water to egg mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined. Beat in pumpkin. Spoon batter into the prepared loaf pans, spreading evenly.

  • Bake for 55 to 60 minutes for 9x5-inch loaves, 45 to 50 minutes for 8x4-inch loaves, 40 to 45 minutes for 7 1/2x3-inch loaves, or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean.

  • Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire racks. Wrap and store overnight.

  • For cocoa-spice frosting, in a small mixing bowl beat butter on medium speed for 30 seconds. Beat in 1 cup of the powdered sugar, the cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon milk, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, coffee powder, and vanilla until combined. Beat in the remaining 1 cup powdered sugar. Beat in additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach spreading consistency. Spread the tops of loaves with cocoa-spice frosting before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium. 65 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2041 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (6)

Chrissy Carr
Rating: Unrated
11/29/2015
I don't often give anything 5 stars but this recipe deserves it.  I've made it many times and I get rave reviews every single time.  The glaze with the espresso is also outstanding.  I've had to bring in the recipe for multiple people.  Definitely a keeper.   Freezes very well (without the glaze)
Carole Fussell
Rating: Unrated
10/12/2014
We found the 'bread' entirely too sweet for our taste, more dessert cake, and would reduce the white sugar by half. Didn't frost it based on reviews of the frosting.
Carole Fussell
Rating: Unrated
10/12/2014
I made this last night and we found it too sweet for our taste as a 'bread' I'd reduce the white sugar by at least 30%
Cindy Sayenga
Rating: Unrated
10/26/2013
I've made this several times and have substituted the flour with Cup4Cup and it works beautifully!
Angela
Rating: Unrated
10/07/2014
The bread part was DELICIOUS! The icing, however, forget about it--not a good thing! The chocolate really took away from the flavor of the bread. I will make it again just leave the cocoa out.
Carolyn Smith
Rating: Unrated
09/21/2014
I made this for the first time in pan with 8 mini loaves. takes only 30 min and are perfect for gift giving/hostess gifts. love this recipe!
