Frosted Pumpkin Bread

Rating: Unrated I don't often give anything 5 stars but this recipe deserves it. I've made it many times and I get rave reviews every single time. The glaze with the espresso is also outstanding. I've had to bring in the recipe for multiple people. Definitely a keeper. Freezes very well (without the glaze)

Rating: Unrated We found the 'bread' entirely too sweet for our taste, more dessert cake, and would reduce the white sugar by half. Didn't frost it based on reviews of the frosting.

Rating: Unrated I made this last night and we found it too sweet for our taste as a 'bread' I'd reduce the white sugar by at least 30%

Rating: Unrated I've made this several times and have substituted the flour with Cup4Cup and it works beautifully!

Rating: Unrated The bread part was DELICIOUS! The icing, however, forget about it--not a good thing! The chocolate really took away from the flavor of the bread. I will make it again just leave the cocoa out.

Rating: Unrated I made this for the first time in pan with 8 mini loaves. takes only 30 min and are perfect for gift giving/hostess gifts. love this recipe!

