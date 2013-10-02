Frosted Blood Orange Cookies

Using a citrus zester, remove blood orange peel in threadlike pieces. In a small saucepan combine orange peel and enough water to cover. Bring just to boiling over medium-high heat; reduce heat. Simmer for 5 minutes; drain. In the same saucepan combine 1-1/2 cups sugar and the 1-1/2 cups water. Bring just to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in orange peel; reduce heat. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until peel is tender; drain well. Sprinkle a large shallow pan with enough sugar to cover lightly. Sprinkle orange peel evenly over sugar. Let stand until dry and brittle.