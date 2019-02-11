Fried Tortilla Chips

Rating: Unrated

Want to take your homemade salsa or that bowl of guacamole to the next level? Make your own fried tortilla chips just by frying tortilla wedges in oil. Then start dipping!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a large baking sheet with paper towels. In a large heavy skillet or pot heat about 1 inch oil over medium until 365°F. Meanwhile, cut tortillas into wedges.

  • Add tortilla wedges to hot oil in small batches. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown, turning once. Remove chips from oil with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. If desired, sprinkle lightly with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 221 mg sodium. 38 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 44 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

