Fried Ravioli with Marinara Saice

Rating: Unrated
By Diana Yen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
fry:
2 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
about 30 ravioli
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3- to 4-qt. Dutch oven heat 1 inch oil to 350°F (or preheat an air-fryer to 350°F). Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; place a wire rack over foil.

  • Meanwhile, cook ravioli in salted water according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again.

  • In a shallow bowl combine bread crumbs,* cheese, garlic salt, and pepper. In another shallow bowl combine eggs and milk. Dip ravioli into egg mixture, then into crumb mixture to coat.

  • Fry ravioli, six at a time, in hot oil 2 to 3 minutes or until golden and crisp, turning once if needed (or air-fry ravioli in batches 4 to 6 minutes or until golden and crisp). Using a slotted spoon, transfer ravioli to prepared baking sheet to drain. Transfer to rack in prepared baking pan. Keep warm in oven while coating and frying remaining ravioli.

  • Top ravioli with additional cheese (if desired) and parsley. Serve with Marinara Sauce.

*

Don't add all of the panko at once, as you don't want it to get wet and start to stick together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; fat 40g; cholesterol 123mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 19g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 18g; vitamin a 779.6IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 15.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 768mg; potassium 187mg; calcium 176mg; iron 1.4mg.
