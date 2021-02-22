Fried Ice Cream

Line a tray with parchment paper. In a shallow dish combine the sugar and cinnamon. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the sugar mixture for tortillas. Set aside 2 teaspoons sugar mixture for cream. Place cereal in another shallow dish. In another shallow dish lightly beat together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Divide ice cream into 4 equal portions. Shape into balls and place on prepared tray. Dip each ball in reserved 2 tsp. cinnamon sugar mixture, into egg mixture, then in cereal to coat. Freeze scoops for 1 to 2 hours or until firm. Cover and chill egg mixture. Dip ice cream balls again into egg mixture then into crumbs. Freeze until very firm (3 to 4 hours).