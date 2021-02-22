Fried Ice Cream
It's true, you can make a deep fried ice cream recipe at home! Follow along to see how to make this popular restaurant dessert in your own kitchen.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
For the firmest freezing ice cream that won't melt in the hot oil, use a high-quality, full-fat ice cream such as Häagen-Dazs or other premium ice cream.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
997 calories; fat 71g; cholesterol 130mg; saturated fat 21g; carbohydrates 85g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 30g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 46g; protein 9g; vitamin a 862.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 1.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 40.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 441mg; potassium 177mg; calcium 132mg; iron 6.8mg.