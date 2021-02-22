LIVE

Fried Ice Cream

It's true, you can make a deep fried ice cream recipe at home! Follow along to see how to make this popular restaurant dessert in your own kitchen.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
20 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a tray with parchment paper. In a shallow dish combine the sugar and cinnamon. Set aside 1 tablespoon of the sugar mixture for tortillas. Set aside 2 teaspoons sugar mixture for cream. Place cereal in another shallow dish. In another shallow dish lightly beat together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Divide ice cream into 4 equal portions. Shape into balls and place on prepared tray. Dip each ball in reserved 2 tsp. cinnamon sugar mixture, into egg mixture, then in cereal to coat. Freeze scoops for 1 to 2 hours or until firm. Cover and chill egg mixture. Dip ice cream balls again into egg mixture then into crumbs. Freeze until very firm (3 to 4 hours).

  • In a large saucepan or electric deep-fat fryer heat 2 inches oil to 350°F. Add ice cream scoops, half at a time, and fry for 10 to 15 seconds or until golden. Use a slotted spoon to transfer and drain on paper towels, then return to tray and freeze while frying remaining scoops and tortillas.

  • For tortillas, line a plate with paper towels. Add tortilla wedges to oil. Fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden. Use slotted spoon to transfer to prepared plate. Sprinkle both sides with 1 tablespoon sugar mixture while warm. In a medium bowl beat or whisk cream with reserved 2 teaspoons sugar mixture and vanilla until soft peaks form.

  • Serve fried ice cream scoops and tortilla wedges topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate.

For the firmest freezing ice cream that won't melt in the hot oil, use a high-quality, full-fat ice cream such as Häagen-Dazs or other premium ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
997 calories; fat 71g; cholesterol 130mg; saturated fat 21g; carbohydrates 85g; mono fat 14g; poly fat 30g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 46g; protein 9g; vitamin a 862.9IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; thiamin 0.8mg; riboflavin 1.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 40.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 441mg; potassium 177mg; calcium 132mg; iron 6.8mg.
