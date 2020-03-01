Fried Eggs All the Ways

For yolks that ooze at the pierce of a fork, remove eggs from the heat when the yolk edges are barely opaque. For more set yolks follow our over-medium and over-hard directions.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

Sunny-Side Up

  • Heat 2 Tbsp. butter over medium until melted and foamy. Add eggs. Cook 3 minutes.

Over Easy

  • Heat 2 Tbsp. butter over medium until melted and foamy. Add eggs. Cook 2 minutes. Flip with a spatula. Cook 1 minute more. For over medium, cook an additional 30 seconds. For over hard cook an additional 1 minute.

Crispy

  • Heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high 2 minutes. Add eggs. Cook 2 minutes, rotating pan occasionally

Extra Crispy

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. butter with 1 Tbsp. canola oil over medium-high for 2 minutes. Add eggs. Cook 2 minutes, rotating pan occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; 11 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 201 mg cholesterol; 117 mg sodium. 71 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 447 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

