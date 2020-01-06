"Fried" Chicken Thighs

Boneless chicken thighs get the full "fried" chicken treatment but with a whole lot less fat! You'll love the crispy breading that's packed on over the buttermilk mixture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium nonreactive bowl combine buttermilk, hot sauce and garlic. Add chicken thighs. Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • In a shallow dish combine flour, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add eggs to another shallow dish and breadcrumbs to a third shallow dish.

  • Working one at a time, remove the chicken thighs from the marinade. Coat with the flour mixture, then the egg. Finally, coat both sides with breadcrumbs. Coat both sides of the chicken with cooking spray.

  • Lightly coat the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray. Place the chicken thighs in a single layer in the basket. (Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook in batches.)

  • Cook the chicken at 400°F for 16 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the chicken registers 165°F, turning the thighs over halfway through. If cooking in batches, cooking time for the second batch may be shorter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; 18 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 123 mg cholesterol; 420 mg sodium. 269 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 27 g protein; 139 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 41 mcg folate; 72 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

