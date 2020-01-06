"Fried" Chicken Thighs
Boneless chicken thighs get the full "fried" chicken treatment but with a whole lot less fat! You'll love the crispy breading that's packed on over the buttermilk mixture.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium nonreactive bowl combine buttermilk, hot sauce and garlic. Add chicken thighs. Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
In a shallow dish combine flour, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Add eggs to another shallow dish and breadcrumbs to a third shallow dish.
Working one at a time, remove the chicken thighs from the marinade. Coat with the flour mixture, then the egg. Finally, coat both sides with breadcrumbs. Coat both sides of the chicken with cooking spray.
Lightly coat the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray. Place the chicken thighs in a single layer in the basket. (Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook in batches.)
Cook the chicken at 400°F for 16 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the chicken registers 165°F, turning the thighs over halfway through. If cooking in batches, cooking time for the second batch may be shorter.