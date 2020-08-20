Fresh Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons

Rating: Unrated

There's something especially comforting about homemade tomato soup with grilled cheese. To jazz things up, we've paired a fresh tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons!

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. In prepared pan combine tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Roast 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and starting to brown, stirring twice.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender or food processor combine roasted vegetables and basil. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Transfer to a large saucepan. Simmer 10 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, for croutons, sprinkle bottoms of buns with cheese; replace tops. Brush outsides of buns with remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Place on a baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until golden and crisp, turning once.

  • Cut buns into croutons. Serve soup with croutons and, if desired, toppings.

Tip

If tomatoes are out of season, you can substitute two 14.5-oz. cans whole tomatoes, drained, for the fresh tomatoes in this soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; total fat 20g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 508mg; potassium 463mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 3g; sugar 4g; protein 15g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 363IU; vitamin c 22mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 337mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/30/2020