Fresh Tomato Pizza with Oregano and Mozzarella
Peppery arugula and salty prosciutto make stellar additions to a classic margarita pizza recipe. Try this fresh tomato pizza instead of delivery next pizza night.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place a 15x10x1-inch baking pan on the lowest rack of the oven. Preheat oven to 475°F.Advertisement
-
For sauce, in a food processor combine cherry tomatoes, 1 tablespoon olive oil, the oregano, and garlic. Process just until tomatoes are coarsely chopped (do not puree). Set sauce aside.
-
Lightly sprinkle flour on an 18-inch-long piece of parchment paper. On the paper roll pizza dough into a 14x8-inch rectangle. Spread the sauce over the dough, leaving a 2-inch border around edges.
-
Carefully remove preheated pan from the oven. Place pizza (still on parchment) into the pan and return to the lowest rack of the oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Top with cheese. Bake about 5 minutes more or until pizza is crisp on the bottom. Sprinkle with sea salt. If desired, top with baby arugula and prosciutto.