Fresh Pea & Ricotta Tartine

This vegetarian lunch recipe calls for peas, but try the ricotta-topped toasts with any vegetable you have on hand. We love asparagus in spring and Brussels sprouts come fall!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk ricotta in a medium bowl for 30 seconds; season with salt and black pepper. Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add peas. Cook 3 minutes or until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain in a colander; rinse with cold water. Drain well.

  • In a small skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add shallot. Cook 7 minutes or until softened and just golden, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

  • Spread toasted bread slices generously with ricotta. Toss peas and pea shoots together; mound over ricotta. Spoon shallot mixture over all. Drizzle with vinegar. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; 14 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 559 mg sodium. 290 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1088 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 53 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 183 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

