Fresh Pea & Ricotta Tartine
This vegetarian lunch recipe calls for peas, but try the ricotta-topped toasts with any vegetable you have on hand. We love asparagus in spring and Brussels sprouts come fall!
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk ricotta in a medium bowl for 30 seconds; season with salt and black pepper. Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add peas. Cook 3 minutes or until bright green and crisp-tender. Drain in a colander; rinse with cold water. Drain well.Advertisement
In a small skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add shallot. Cook 7 minutes or until softened and just golden, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Spread toasted bread slices generously with ricotta. Toss peas and pea shoots together; mound over ricotta. Spoon shallot mixture over all. Drizzle with vinegar. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.